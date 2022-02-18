Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault

Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus.(Midland Christian School)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) - Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that those arrested Wednesday include school administrators, a coach, and an athletic director at Midland Christian School. An affidavit says the employees were aware of an allegation of assault on campus but did not report it.

City officials say a student has been arrested but have not provided details. The school’s board of trustees says it is cooperating with investigators.

Midland is about 315 miles west of Dallas.

