WATCH: Mahomes in the house as TTU beats Baylor 83-73

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball team swept their series over the seventh ranked Baylor Bears with an 83-73 victory.

The game looked rocky for the Red Raiders in the first half. Despite trading the lead back and forth three times, the Bears controlled the game for most of the half leading by as much as eight points. But in the second half, as they’ve done so many times this season Mark Adams’ team turned up the defense and pulled out the win. Tech held Baylor to just 34 points in the final half while going on to score 51 of their own points.

Four Red Raiders finished the game in double figures with Kevin Obanor leading the way with 23 points. Bryson Williams finished with 17 points, while Adonis Arms added 15 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. rounded out the group with 14 points.

Some noteworthy takes from the game, Kevin McCullar missed the game with a high ankle sprain, which he injured last weekend playing against TCU. He was a game-time decision heading into the game, but was ultimately ruled out. Patrick Mahomes was also in Lubbock for the top 15 match-up, accompanied by his wife Brittany Mahomes in the front row to take in their first game of the season.

Next, Texas Tech will travel to Austin to take on their rival, Texas and try to sweep their former head coach, Chris Beard on Saturday, February 19th at 11:30 a.m. That game is set to air on ABC.

