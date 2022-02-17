Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft

Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County convenience store and steal an ATM. (Source: Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers)(Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people who used a pickup to smash through the front doors of a convenience store and steal an ATM.

According to a post on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website, the theft occurred at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 15. Three suspects dove a stolen Ford truck through the front doors of Fairview Mini Mart on FM 2108 and then used a chain to yank an Atm from its anchors.

Surveillance video for the ATM theft is available on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers Facebook and web pages.

Drive-in Banking

Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputies need help with an ATM theft at Fairview Mini Mart February 15. Three criminals drove a stolen truck through the front doors and used a chain to yank the ATM from its anchors. The truck has been recovered but Deputies need help identifying the criminals. If you recognize the criminals, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, use our app (639TIPS.com/app), or call (936) 639-TIPS. You might see other requests to assist with this investigation but remember that only tips and calls DIRECTLY to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. Information provided directly to a law enforcement officer/agency and information already known to investigators cannot be rewarded. Angelina County Sheriff's Office #639TIPS #StopTheThieves

Posted by Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

“Once the ATM was out of the building and loaded into the truck’s bed, the thieves drove away,” the post stated. “The truck has been recovered, but deputies need help identifying the criminals.”

Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers has cash available for a reward for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in this incident is urged to submit a tip anonymously by clicking the Solve This button on the Crime Stoppers website, using the Crime Stoppers app, or calling (936) 639-TIPS.

“You might see other requests to assist with this investigation but remember that only tips and calls directly are anonymous and reward eligible,” the post stated. “Information provided directly to a law enforcement officer/agency and information already known to investigators cannot be rewarded.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Longview High School film students take ‘You Are So Annoying’ to state competition
Rick Klein
ETN: Rick Klein interview 2.17 - VOD - clipped version
WEBXTRA: Longview High School film class
water faucet
City of Marshall lifts boil water notice