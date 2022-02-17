WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people who used a pickup to smash through the front doors of a convenience store and steal an ATM.

According to a post on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website, the theft occurred at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 15. Three suspects dove a stolen Ford truck through the front doors of Fairview Mini Mart on FM 2108 and then used a chain to yank an Atm from its anchors.

Surveillance video for the ATM theft is available on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers Facebook and web pages.

“Once the ATM was out of the building and loaded into the truck’s bed, the thieves drove away,” the post stated. “The truck has been recovered, but deputies need help identifying the criminals.”

Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers has cash available for a reward for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in this incident is urged to submit a tip anonymously by clicking the Solve This button on the Crime Stoppers website, using the Crime Stoppers app, or calling (936) 639-TIPS.

“You might see other requests to assist with this investigation but remember that only tips and calls directly are anonymous and reward eligible,” the post stated. “Information provided directly to a law enforcement officer/agency and information already known to investigators cannot be rewarded.”

