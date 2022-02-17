UT Tyler professor explains historically low midterm primary turnout in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Early voting in the Texas primary election is underway. Historically, voter turnout in a midterm primary is low in Texas, with less than a quarter of registered voters casting ballots.

Dr. Mark Owens, political science professor at UT Tyler, examined turnout in the most recent midterm primary in 2018. He said East Texas counties saw maybe three or four percent of registered voters participate in the Democratic primary, and 15 to 16 percent of all registered voters participate in the Republican primary.

Owens said low turnout can be blamed in part on the state’s rare timing.

“Texas is one of the earliest states to have its primary election,” Owens said. “We’ve got to realize that in this case, the candidates who are on the ballot right now put their names in December of last year.”

But it wasn’t always this way. Before 1990, Texas held midterm primaries in May, like most other states.

According to the Houston Chronicle, nearly 40 percent of registered Texas voters cast ballots in 1978. The three gubernatorial elections prior to the change to March saw an average turnout of 29 percent ... numbers that have dropped since 1990.

Owens said another possible factor is the segmentation of the electorate.

“You have to choose whether you want the Democratic ballot or the Republican ballot,” he said. “Which already sort of lets some voters think, ’well, why would I go vote if I can’t vote for everybody?’”

As for any changes to the trend in this primary, Owens said it’s hard to tell. But he pointed out that East Texas voters may have more reasons to show up. It’s something even the candidates have realized, considering recent visits from contenders like Gov. Greg Abbott, Allen West, Beto O’Rourke, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“One: we have East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert running for a statewide office in that Republican primary. People know his name. They know Ken Paxton as well. Also, the people running for governor challenging Gov. Greg Abbott have been coming to East Texas, like when Allen West had an event with voters. It’s kind of that connection that they think that votes in East Texas can help them win across the state.”

