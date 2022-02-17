Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We saw a decent amount of showers and even a few thunderstorms earlier today, but skies will remain dry for the rest of our Thursday now that our next cold front is quickly moving throughout the area. Westerly winds shift from the north today and will remain quite breezy with some gusts exceeding 30 mph, so a wind advisory will remain in effect until 6 PM. Temperatures will steadily drop throughout the afternoon behind the cold front and will start off cold in the upper 20s by tomorrow morning. After our cold start tomorrow, ample sunshine will help our highs warm into the cool middle 50s in the afternoon. Our weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine and 60s for highs. Clouds build back in Sunday night, then showers and storms become possible once more for the first half of next week. You will want to keep the umbrella close for Monday, Tuesday, and even Wednesday of next week. Here’s hoping we can get some good soaking rains to help with our moderate to severe drought conditions.

