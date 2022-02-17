Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas man sentenced to 12 months for impersonating FBI Agent

Credit: MGN
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Jonathan Jefferson Ferris, 53, of Cedar Park, has been sentenced to 12 month in prison for impersonating a federal officer in order get Fentanyl patches.

Ferris was found guilty by a federal jury of two counts of impersonating a federal officer on June 29, 2021.

On multiple times in July and August 2019, he entered a pharmacy in Temple looking to fill an out-of-state prescription for Fentanyl patches where he would identify himself as “an out of town FBI Agent” at a Temple Pharmacy.

According to the Department of Justice in Texas, Ferris would wear a fake lanyard with a fake FBI ID attached and used fraud documentation forms the FBI to support the request for filling the prescriptions.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier prosecuted the case.

