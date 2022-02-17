Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Report: Cowboys pay 4 cheerleaders $2.4M over voyeur claims

The Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million to four members of the team’s cheerleading squad who...
The Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million to four members of the team’s cheerleading squad who accused a team vice president of watching them undress in a locker room.(MGN ONLINE PHOTOS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million to four members of the team’s cheerleading squad who accused a team vice president of watching them undress in a locker room during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Each of the women received $399,523, the network reported, citing documents and unidentified people as sources.

One of the cheerleaders said she saw Rich Dalrymple, the Cowboys’ longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, standing behind a partial wall in the locker room with his iPhone extended toward them while they were changing, ESPN reported. He later told team officials he did not know the women were there and left immediately.

Dalrymple, who retired earlier this month after more than three decades of work with team owner Jerry Jones, issued a statement to ESPN denying the allegations.

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I’m about,” Dalrymple said. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false.”

Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the team, said the Cowboys investigated and found no wrongdoing by Dalrymple and no evidence that he took photos or video of the women.

“The organization took these allegations extremely seriously and moved immediately to thoroughly investigate this matter,” Wilkinson said. “The investigation was handled consistent with best legal and HR practices and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing.”

According to ESPN, a signed copy of the May 2016 settlement agreement includes a nondisclosure agreement in which the four women, three of their spouses and Cowboys officials agreed to never speak publicly about the allegations.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, are suing the Biden...
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
Garage fire
Burning trash pile leads to garage fire in Smith County
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
RRC candidate poses nearly naked on pumpjack
Jerome Rutherford Jr.
Last escaped McCurtain County inmate taken into custody