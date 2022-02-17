Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Pharr, Texas police seize more than $10 million worth of liquid meth

The City of Pharr Police Department seized more than $10 million worth of liquid meth. (Source:...
The City of Pharr Police Department seized more than $10 million worth of liquid meth. (Source: Pharr Police Department)(Pharr Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pharr Police Department seized more than $10 million worth of liquid meth.

Police say an officer on patrol saw three men pouring liquid from several 55-gallon barrels into five-gallon buckets around liquid tank trailers.

The officer called for backup, and when the Pharr Fire Department arrived, they noticed crystallization forming around the barrels.

Officials tested the liquid and discovered it was methamphetamine.

DEA Lab agents estimate there was 700 gallons of liquid meth inside the buckets.

“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” said Pharr Chief of Police Andy Harvey. “This stemmed from a patrol officer’s attention to detail when he observed something out of the ordinary and he used our resources to further investigate.”

The Assistant United States Attorney will take jurisdiction of the case federally.

“This is great policing!” Chief Harvey added. “I want to thank our federal DEA partners who always respond and work alongside us, they are outstanding.”

***Pharr PD Seizes over $10 Million worth of Liquid Meth (over 700 gallons) FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY...

Posted by Pharr Police Department on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities recover man’s body from Lake Jacksonville

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Longview High School film students take ‘You Are So Annoying’ to state competition
Sharmecia Jackson receive annual Teacher of the year Award
Tyler High teacher Sharmecia Jackson awarded TABSE Teacher of the Year
“I was sitting in class, and this girl named Dina kept making fun of me. And so I would make...
Longview High School film students take ‘You Are So Annoying’ to state competition
“I received a phone call by an executive board member, informing me I was the recipient of...
Tyler High teacher Sharmecia Jackson awarded Teacher of the Year
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
East Texas law enforcement agencies still facing staff shortages