Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled traffic stop

Hunter Harkey (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a 28-year-old man after he allegedly ran from law enforcement officers in a vehicle and on foot Tuesday.

According to a press release, an NCSO deputy tried to make a traffic stop n a vehicle in the 100 block of County Road 779 for not having a front license plate. At that point, the driver allegedly sped off.

NCSO deputies pursued the driver until he bailed out near the intersection of CR 779 and FM 225. The driver, who was later identified as Hunter Dewayne Harkey, of Douglass, ran in the direction of CR 769, the press release stated.

A passenger in the vehicle was detained and later released after questioning, the press release stated.

Texas Department Public Safety troopers and deputies from the Pct. 1 Constable’s Office joined the search, but they were unable to locate Harker, the press release stated.

Harkey is 5-feet-9 inches tall and about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, and he was last seen wearing a ball cap, shorts, and a dark-colored shirt.

According to the press release, Harkey is wanted on 11 outstanding warrants, including felonies for possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He will now face an additional charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, and an arrest warrant has been issued for that charge.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794 or their local law enforcement agency,” the press release stated.

