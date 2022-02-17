Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through East Texas this morning right near sunrise.  One or two storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and small hail.  The rain will quickly end by late morning and skies will clear this afternoon.  A cold front arrives midday with blustery northwest winds and temperatures will fall from the 60s this morning into the 40s by late afternoon.  Friday starts out cold with temperatures in the 20s and will only warm into the 50s by afternoon.  Sunshine continues into the weekend with a gradual warming trend.  Then, rain chances return early next week.

