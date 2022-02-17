Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin ISD considers raise for custodial staff

Torres said the raise may not seem like much, but she hopes it will make a difference.
Torres said the raise may not seem like much, but she hopes it will make a difference.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said the school board discussed a one dollar an hour raise for custodial staff on Tuesday. Torres said the role is of increased importance due to the pandemic. She said it may not seem like much, but she hopes it will make a difference.

“We were running with 17 vacancies. We’re now down to 12 but it is still a concern because what you’re doing now is you’re overworking your custodians who are coming to work everyday. You’re making them do so in order to clean our buildings and sanitize and do everything that we need to do … you’re making them work long hours, so it’s burning them out,” Torres said.

The raise will be in addition to the retention bonus offered to employees who are working with Lufkin ISD now and will end the year with them. Eligible employees also must return for the 2022-2023 school year. Torres said the bonus of $1,500 will be broken up into three payments.

“One of our custodial supervisors sent me a little email saying, ‘Thank you so much.’ You know, we think this will make a difference, and I hope it does. And that we get people to work and we can give the people that have been working with us a little bit of a rest,” Torres said.

The consideration still needs to be approved by the school board at Thursday’s school board meeting.

“One of the advantages of having our Tuesday meeting is that they get to go through all of that, and so, you kind of know their feelings or if they have questions or if they have concerns. So, I don’t think it will be an issue tonight. It’ll pass,” Torres said.

If you are interested in applying for a janitorial position at Lufkin ISD you can apply on the school district’s website under employment.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
Bob Hallmark spoke with some residents in Gregg County who say they’ve been with the company...
Gilmer company steps in to assist customers of suddenly defunct trash service

Latest News

Law Enforcement
Law Enforcement Staffing
Cafe
Culinary Cafe
Custodial Staff Raises
Custodial Pay Raises
Ballot Box Cameras
Ballot Box Cameras
The fire was put out quickly before it spread to other buildings. No injuries were reported.
Longview officials investigating storage building fire near vacant restaurant