Longview High School film students take ‘You Are So Annoying’ to state competition

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talked with Longview High School film teacher Joshua Graves about his students' new film, "You Are So Annoying."
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talked with Longview High School film teacher Joshua Graves about his students’ new film, “You Are So Annoying,” which made it to the state competition.

This marks the third year in a row that the class has taken a film to state.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

