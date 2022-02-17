Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gladewater crews extinguish fire at vacant house

An overnight house fire in Gladewater is now under investigation.
By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An overnight house fire in Gladewater is now under investigation.

Early Thursday, fire crews were called to a home on Rodeo Drive, not far from the high school.

The vacant building was fully-involved when firefighters got there to extinguish the flames, according to the department.

Gladewater fire crews extinguished flames that ripped through a vacant home overnight.
No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

