Gladewater crews extinguish fire at vacant house

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An overnight house fire in Gladewater is now under investigation.

Early Thursday, fire crews were called to a home on Rodeo Drive, not far from the high school.

The vacant building was fully-involved when firefighters got there to extinguish the flames, according to the department.

Gladewater fire crews extinguished flames that ripped through a vacant home overnight. (Gladewater Fire Department)

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

