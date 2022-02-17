Gladewater crews extinguish fire at vacant house
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An overnight house fire in Gladewater is now under investigation.
Early Thursday, fire crews were called to a home on Rodeo Drive, not far from the high school.
The vacant building was fully-involved when firefighters got there to extinguish the flames, according to the department.
No injuries were reported.
Additional details were not immediately available.
