Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Very Breezy Day today will continue into the nighttime hours; however, winds should settle a bit as we head into the night. Clouds should continue to slowly diminish overnight tonight leaving us with a sunny sky on Friday and Saturday. Cold mornings ahead for Friday and Saturday, then we start warming quickly. Our next cold front is scheduled to move through ETX on Tuesday of next week bringing with it some showers/thundershowers. Needed rainfall, I might add. Rain chances increase on Monday and remain fairly good through at least Thursday of next week. Very warm and humid days are expected on Monday and Tuesday, then much cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures remain well above freezing, so no threat of wintry precipitation at this time. Rainfall totals are expected to exceed 1.00″ during this 4-day period which would be a gift to a dry East Texas. Looks like it will be windy, once again, starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday...starting out of the south on Monday and Tuesday morning, shifting to a northerly wind behind the cold front. Presently, no severe weather is expected, but, as always, we will monitor it for you very carefully. Have a great day. Stay Warm.

