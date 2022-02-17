East Texas Now: ABC’s Rick Klein discusses latest developments with Russia, Biden’s SCOTUS pick
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks with ABC Political Director Rick Klein about the latest developments in Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine, what lies ahead for President Joe Biden and his Supreme Court nomination, as well as further developments with Congress’ January 6 Commission.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.