Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Deodorant, antiperspirant sprays recalled due to cancer-causing chemical

HRB Brands is recalling cans of "Brut" deodorant and antiperspirant sprays due to concerns...
HRB Brands is recalling cans of "Brut" deodorant and antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Check your medicine cabinets: The Food and Drug Administration said two kinds of deodorants and antiperspirant sprays are being recalled due to concerns about a cancer-causing chemical.

HRB Brands is recalling cans of “Brut” deodorant and antiperspirant sprays, as well as “Sure” antiperspirant sprays.

Officials are concerned about the presence of the chemical benzene.

HRB Brands is recalling two types of "Sure" antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the...
HRB Brands is recalling two types of "Sure" antiperspirant sprays due to concerns about the presence of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical.(FDA via CNN Newsource)

It is not an ingredient in the products, but unexpected levels of benzene were discovered in the propellant used for the spray cans.

The recalled items have an expiration date on or before August 2023.

The FDA advises people with the products to discard them.

HRB Brands has set up a website where you can get more information on the recall and possible refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

Latest News

McCann Rd. and George Richey Rd.
Signal at busy Longview intersection now controlling traffic flow
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Amir Locke was guilty only of being ‘Black in America’
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities investigating cause of Timpson fire