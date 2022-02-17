Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Marshall lifts boil water notice

water faucet
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of Marshall no longer need to boil their water for consumption.

Following the repair of the water main on East Avenue, on Monday, the City of Marshall Public Works Department was required to issue a water boil notice according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). After compliance with the TCEQ testing procedures, the boil water notice for the residents located in the following areas: East Ave, N. Grove Street, and Decatur Street is now lifted and water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Thursday.

