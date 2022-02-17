Board game gurus talk new games, old favorites, how to build YouTube channel
Feb. 17, 2022
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks with Lance and Samantha Goodwin of the Love 2 Hate board game review channel on YouTube. They discuss their perennial favorites of the format, what are good games for beginners or seasoned enthusiasts, as well as what it takes to build a successful brand on YouTube.
