Authorities recover man’s body at Lake Jacksonville

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass and Dave Goldman
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Cherokee County authorities recovered a 75-year-old man’s body from Lake Jacksonville Thursday morning.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the CCSO got a 911 call from a woman at about 11:30 a.m. She told the dispatcher that she had been unable to find her husband, who had been working on his dock.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Brian Bearden said that Cherokee County game wardens recovered the man’s body from where it was found under a dock. The dock was located on the southern part of the lake.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace pronounced the man dead at the scene. Dickson said the man’s body was sent to Mesquite for an autopsy.

Dickson said they are not going to release the man’s name until the next of kin notification has been completed.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

