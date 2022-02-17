Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Authorities investigating cause of Timpson fire

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters from the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on Pearl Street Tuesday morning. Now, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Timpson VFD Chief Tuffy Green said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. He added the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene.

Timpson VFD firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

the house was a total loss. He added that the mobile home was occupied when the fire started, but the man managed to escape unhurt.

No one was injured in the fire, Green said.

The Timpson VFD chief said he did not know where the fire started.

Leah Chase, a spokeswoman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said that the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to assist with the investigation. She said investigators believe accelerants were used to start the fire.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

Latest News

McCann Rd. and George Richey Rd.
Signal at busy Longview intersection now controlling traffic flow
McCann Rd. and George Richey Rd.
Light at busy Longview intersection now controlling traffic flow
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities recover man’s body at Lake Jacksonville
East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler talks with Lance and Samantha Goodwin of the Love 2 Hate...
Board game gurus talk new games, old favorites, how to build YouTube channel