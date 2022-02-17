Authorities investigating cause of Timpson fire

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters from the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on Pearl Street Tuesday morning. Now, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Timpson VFD Chief Tuffy Green said a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. He added the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene.

Timpson VFD firefighters kept the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

the house was a total loss. He added that the mobile home was occupied when the fire started, but the man managed to escape unhurt.

No one was injured in the fire, Green said.

The Timpson VFD chief said he did not know where the fire started.

Leah Chase, a spokeswoman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said that the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to assist with the investigation. She said investigators believe accelerants were used to start the fire.

