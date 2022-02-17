Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 men arrested, 1 still at large after 3-county chase that ended in Wells

Tristan Coutee (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities arrested two men after a high-speed chase that started in Nacogdoches Tuesday and spanned three counties. The chase ended when the three suspects allegedly bailed out of the vehicle in Wells and ran into a wooded area.

A 17-year-old minor is still at large.

According to a press release, Kobe Dwayne Clark, and Tristan Coutee, both 19, were arrested and charged with Class A misdemeanor evading arrest. Coutee was also charged with possession of marijuana after a small bag of the substance was found on him during his arrest.

The driver, who is a 17-year-old minor, is wanted for evading arrest and another felony warrant, the press release stated. He is described as a black male who is 5-feet-9 inches tall and about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and short, black hair.

At about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nacogdoches police officers started pursuing a black Ford Fusion in the 1200 block of South Street, the press release stated. The driver allegedly reached speeds of up to 120 mph as he drove out of the city limits and into the county.

“An NCSO deputy posted in the 6300 block of US Highway 59 saw the vehicle speed by his location and took over the pursuit, which at times reached speeds exceeding 100 mph,” the press release stated. “Lufkin police and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office were notified that the suspect vehicle was headed into Angelina County. The driver turned west onto FM 2021, where he ran a stop sign and sped onto US Highway 69.”

At that point, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the chase, which continued into Cherokee County. Later, the vehicle turned off Highway 69 and headed into a residential area.

The driver, Coutee, and Clark jumped out of the vehicle in front of a home on Homer Street in Wells and fled into a thickly wooded area nearby, the press release stated.

A short time later, Clark was arrested after he was spotted behind a store on Highway 69. Clark identified the 17-ear-old driver and told law enforcement that two of the people in the vehicle had stolen candy from a store in Nacogdoches.

Clark also allegedly described Coutee, who was arrested at another location.

“An inventory of the vehicle, which did not belong to either of the three suspects, turned up candy, a .40-caliber handgun and ammunition, and a .22-caliber rifle,” the press release stated. “The vehicle’s owner claimed the .22 rifle.”

According to the press release, the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and more charges could be pending.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

