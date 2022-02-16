Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! I’m sure you have noticed that today is a muggy, breezy kind of day as south winds will gust anywhere from 25-35 mph. These south winds will help temperatures trend well above average this afternoon in the middle 70s despite the overall lack of sunshine. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, and we will even see a few spotty showers/sprinkles throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain chances ramp up after midnight and a few strong to severe storms will be possible at times. A broken line of showers and storms will move in from the west early tomorrow morning ahead of our next strong cold front, and will advance east through East Texas during the morning and very early afternoon hours. Widespread severe weather is not likely at this time, but a few storms will be capable of damaging gusty winds and pocket change hail up to the size of quarters. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the overall threat is quite low. Not everyone will see rain from this system, but some areas will likely see periods of heavy to very heavy rain so please give yourself plenty of time for your morning commute. The last of the rain should exit East Texas just after noon tomorrow, and temperatures will steadily drop throughout the afternoon as our cold front moves through. Temperatures will start out in the upper 20s Friday morning and will remain mild and cool in the lower to middle 50s in the afternoon. Our weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine and 60s for highs. Clouds build back in Sunday night, then showers and storms become possible once more for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

