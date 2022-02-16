Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Kenneth Scalerico (Source: Rains County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Arkansas man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase through Rains County

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott addressed the Smith County Republican Party during a dinner Tuesday night.
Gov. Greg Abbott stops in Tyler ahead of the primary election
2-15-22 6PM News Part 2
2-15-22 6PM News Part 2
The admissions team hopped off the bus with balloons, a huge check, and the UT Tyler mascot to...
Select East Texas high school students awarded $10,000 scholarships
Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott stops in Tyler ahead of the primary election
High school student receives Scholarship
Select East Texas high school students awarded $10,000 scholarships