Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel.
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel.

According to a press release from the Tyler Police Department, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at around 9:50 p.m., the department received multiple calls about a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn located at 6702 S. Broadway Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle in the parking lot with two deceased occupants who had been shot multiple times.

They are described as a Hispanic male and Hispanic female.

Officials said witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee from the area.

The investigation led to a suspect who was possibly at a residence in Smith County, officials said. The release stated that Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies and Tyler Police Officers responded to that residence. Entry was made into the home, where the suspect was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All names are being withheld at this time until family notifications can be made.

This case is still under investigation.

