Two-vehicle crash kills North Richland Hills man in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday night crash left one man dead near Hallsville.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday the driver of a semi-truck with towed trailer was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 in the outside lane about two miles outside Hallsville. Khalil Williams, 20, of North Richland Hills, was approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed as they moved from lane to lane weaving through traffic. As Williams was in the inside lane, he apparently made an aggressive lane change and struck the back of the semi-truck’s towed trailer.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

