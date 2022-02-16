AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas has been awarded $1.167 billion out of a $26 billion opioid agreement with the top three pharmaceutical distributors.

Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen were sued for their role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that 52 states and territories signed onto in a July 23, 2021 settlement.

This is the fifth statewide opioid settlement that Attorney General Ken Paxton has finalized for Texas that is now over $1.89 billion to date from the makers and distributors of opioids.

“Texans have been devastated by the opioid crisis and it is important that this settlement is proportioned fairly among the communities that need it most,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Pharmaceutical companies that have been at the root of the problem must be involved in not only changing their business practices to keep this tragic epidemic from taking more lives in the future, but also by providing treatment for those currently still struggling with opioid addiction.”

In connection with the extensive negotiations, General Paxton worked closely with Texas County Judges and the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

