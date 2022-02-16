Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas awarded $1.167 Bil­lion Glob­al Opi­oid Agreement

(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas has been awarded $1.167 billion out of a $26 billion opioid agreement with the top three pharmaceutical distributors.

Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen were sued for their role in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The agreement will largely track the terms of the Global Prescription Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement that 52 states and territories signed onto in a July 23, 2021 settlement.

This is the fifth statewide opioid settlement that Attorney General Ken Paxton has finalized for Texas that is now over $1.89 billion to date from the makers and distributors of opioids.

“Texans have been devastated by the opioid crisis and it is important that this settlement is proportioned fairly among the communities that need it most,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Pharmaceutical companies that have been at the root of the problem must be involved in not only changing their business practices to keep this tragic epidemic from taking more lives in the future, but also by providing treatment for those currently still struggling with opioid addiction.”

In connection with the extensive negotiations, General Paxton worked closely with Texas County Judges and the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related
Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, are suing the Biden...
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
Garage fire
Burning trash pile leads to garage fire in Smith County
Sarah Stogner rides a pumpjack somewhere in West Texas.
Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it
RRC candidate poses nearly naked on pumpjack
Jerome Rutherford Jr.
Last escaped McCurtain County inmate taken into custody