Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Texas

Texas sheriff's deputies shot in Katy
Texas sheriff's deputies shot in Katy(NBC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KATY, Texas (AP) - Authorities say two Texas sheriff deputies were shot and wounded while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who died at the scene.

The shootout happened Tuesday night in Katy, about 30 miles west of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Gonzalez says the deputies responded after receiving reports of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, Gonzalez says the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire.

The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting was under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

