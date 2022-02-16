Suddenlink to build fiber broadband internet infrastructure in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Suddenlink announced Wednesday it plans to build a fiber broadband internet network in Tyler.

Construction on the infrastructure is expected to begin “mid-2022″ according to the announcement. A company estimate states that the fiber build will be completed in phases over 12 to 24 months. Throughout the fiber build process, residents will see more trucks and technicians in the area as fiber is being deployed and residents should expect any disruption to current Suddenlink services during this process.

The announcement also noted that two additional retail stores will open in Tyler as well.

To learn more, visit suddenlink.com/texasfiber.

