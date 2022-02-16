Palestine mayor resigns citing accusations of harassment, assault

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Dana Goolsby has resigned as mayor of Palestine.

Goolsby made the announcement Saturday on social media three days after Larissa Loveless, District 1 representative on the Palestine City Council, also submitted her resignation on Wednesday, February 9. Loveless also resigned her position as mayor pro tem. A new mayor pro tem, Vickey Chivers, was appointed Monday. The city council fill formally accept Goolsby’s resignation on Friday and announce a special election for her replacement to be held May 7. Goolsby’s term was originally set to end in May 2023.

Regarding her resignation, Goolsby made the following statement on her personal Facebook page:

“I have loved Palestine with a sincere passion for a long time. Therefore, today I am going to show my community the biggest act of love that I can by stepping down as your Mayor. The ability to effectively lead the City was stripped from me in August of 2021. I have been assaulted, harassed, threatened, demeaned, and most recently I have been accused of assault. After Monday’s special meeting it was clear to me that my time as Mayor had come to an end before my term has officially expired. I believe in doing good business, and I recognize that I am unable to do good business for the people of Palestine under these circumstances.

I have loved serving this community in every capacity over the years. I am honored and grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of Palestine’s history. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and voted for me over the years.

Thank you to those of you who believed in me and who have stood by me the last few months as I’ve struggled to navigate this situation. And thank you to my wife and son who have weathered this with me.”

The City of Palestine’s municipal court has said it will not release details regarding the assault charges due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.