Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Cloudy, Windy, Warm on Wed with a few showers. Cold Front on Thu AM brings a chance for iso. T'Storms Northern areas. Cooler Friday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As our next storm system nears...we continue to pinpoint the timing of isolated thunderstorms here in ETX. At this time, it appears that any type of severe weather will occur after midnight on Wednesday night through the Noon hour on Thursday...maybe even ending shortly before noon. The Storm Prediction Center has, once again, taken more and more of East Texas out of the SLIGHT RISK (15% Chance of significant severe weather). Only the most NW sections of East Texas is under this risk. The Marginal Risk (5% Chance of significant severe weather) is generally from an Athens to Tyler to Longview to Atlanta, TX line and points north. We will continue to monitor this for you over the next few days and update you as soon as possible. So a First Alert Weather Day is only in effect on Thursday morning from midnight to noon for areas along/north of Interstate 20. Isolated storms are possible south of this line, but more severe storms are possible to the north. After the cold front moves through no Thursday morning, temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s by sunset and then into the upper 20s by Friday morning. The sun is expected to begin peeking out Thursday afternoon, then full sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday with Mostly Sunny skies on Sunday. More clouds move in on Monday and Tuesday as we prepare for another cold front late on Tuesday. Showers/thundershowers will be possible late Monday and Tuesday of next week. After a chilly Friday, we begin to warm up...during the afternoons...through early next week. Please stay tuned for more information on Thursday mornings weather.

Very Windy through Thursday. Showers on Wed. Iso. T'Storms on Thu AM. Colder on Fri.
