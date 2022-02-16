North Texas man admits guilt after images found of 4-year-old being sexually assaulted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man has pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Jacob Cory Penton, 30, was indicted on Jan. 12, 2022, on that count and on one count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. On Feb. 14, 2022, the possession charge was dropped in the plea agreement.

Federal court documents show on April 27, 2021, the US Department of Homeland Security received information that Penton, who lived in Plainview, had engaged in a chat conversation via an encrypted chat platform in which he openly spoke of his sexual interest in children. In those conversations, Penton also admitted to sexually assaulting a minor.

The federal court documents show from March 2, 2021, to April 15, 2021, he engaged in chat messages over the Kik app.

On Aug. 2, 2021, agents also obtained a search warrant for his user content information. Kik provided the court-ordered information and investigators found 15 images of child pornography.

One image was of a four-year-old child. One video was of a six-year-old girl. Another video was of an eight-year-old girl. All being sexually assaulted by adults.

He then shared the images and videos with other users.

On Aug. 20, DPS obtained search warrants for his Plainview and Lubbock residences. They made contact with Penton and saw he was in possession of a cell phone. When they took his phone, there were 19 images and 17 videos of child pornography found.

His sentencing date has not been set.

Penton faces a minimum of five years and up to 10 years in prison, from five years to life of supervised release after serving his sentence, and has to register as a sex offender.

