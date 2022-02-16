Multiple East Texas school districts call May bond elections

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - It’s been 15 years since the people of Chapel Hill in Smith County have voted to pass a school bond. But the district’s school board voted Monday to ask voters to consider a $125 million bond proposal.

“The package overall covers almost every school that we have,” said Belen Casillas, the district’s communications director. “So somehow everyone’s going to be impacted by this.”

The first proposition calls for a brand new junior high campus and a new career and technology education facility. It also calls for new construction and renovations at other CHISD campuses, along with a new operations and transportation facility. The second proposition would allow for the construction of a new multipurpose center.

If passed, the current tax rate of $0.11 would increase by $0.34.

“A perfect example of the estimated tax impact is if you had a house valued at $100,000, this increase to the tax rate will equal $192 with 42 cents per year, or just over $16 with four cents per month,” said Casillas.

LONGVIEW ISD

Among the other school boards voting to call a May bond election: Longview ISD.

The $229 million bond includes four propositions. This includes a new career and technology center, an extracurricular events center, new early childhood campus, and significant renovations to the high school campus.

“The ‘new high school’ here in Longview is nearly 50 years old,” said Dr. James Wilcox, Longview ISD Superintendent. “And we need to make repairs there and improvements or we will get into a situation where the whole thing will have to be replaced.”

Wilcox noted low interest rates and said all of the construction and improvements can be funded without raising the current tax rate.

“The last three years, the Board of Trustees has actually lowered the tax rate here in the district,” Wilcox said. “And we feel like we can continue to do that. And there will be no tax rate increase for the district.”

If passed, this would be LISD’s first bond since 2008 - when voters signed off on building seven new campuses.

TYLER ISD

Voters in Tyler ISD will also consider a bond proposal this May. It’s the last bond in a master plan that started in 2004, with a goal of renovating or rebuilding all campuses.

“We are now on phase five,” said Jennifer Hines, Chief Communications Officer for Tyler ISD. “It’s the final phase of that master plan,”

The $89 million dollars package includes the construction of a new Hubbard Middle School, replacing the existing 55-year-old campus. Hines said the new campus would be built next to the existing one on the current practice field. The bond also calls for a new Early College High School, which is set to be built next to the Career and Technology Center.

“The tax rate is actually going down because of the growth both commercially and residentially in the Tyler area,” Hines said. “There is no need to increase the tax rate in order to cover the repayment of the bond. So while tax dollars will go towards repaying the bond, we don’t need to raise the tax rate. In addition, Tyler ISD has paid off existing debt early allowing us the capacity to take on more debt without a tax increase.”

OTHER EAST TEXAS DISTRICTS

School boards in Mineola and Brownsboro have also called bond elections. Brownsboro’s $20.5 million package would include a new auditorium, while Mineola’s $29.8 million proposal would build a new primary school and convert the elementary school into a technical education center.

Voters will decide on all of these bonds on May 7, 2022.

