TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 60s this morning. South and southeast winds are already gusting to 15 and 20 miles per hour. Expect another windy day with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon. This will make for high fire danger once again, so avoid any outdoor burning. A few isolated showers will be possible off and on today but the majority of East Texas won’t see rain until late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. A line of thunderstorms will move through Thursday morning. A few isolated thunderstorms could become strong to severe with high wind gusts, but most of the severe weather looks to stay north of East Texas. Rain will end by late Thursday morning and the cold front will cause blustery north winds and falling temperatures through Thursday afternoon. Skies clear and temperatures drop into the 20s by Friday morning. Sunshine is expected this weekend with a gradual warming trend.

