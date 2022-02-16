Longview luncheon honors community leadership

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview held its Unity Honors Luncheon Wednesday.

The luncheon was to honor those who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding, and social justice. Wednesday’s honorees where NaTusha Howard, who is the Executive Director of Newgate Mission for her volunteer work in the community and Jerry Gardner who 31 years ago started the Angel Tree program at Haverty’s Furniture store which has grown and continues to grow. Both were humbled to receive the award.

“So many people out here in our community that deserve this I was really shocked because just one person out of the whole group of people that do so many different things. I’m very humbled,” Gardner said.

“People say what did she do? She helped. She was one of the few, one of the many community members that helped make Longview stronger and more equitable for the people in Longview and the future to come,” said NaTusha Howard.

Special recognition was also given to Eastman Chemical Company Texas operations and the Rotary Club of Longview.

