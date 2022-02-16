Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Holocaust survivor Ted Doron speaks to SFA students

Ted Doron speaks to SFA students about the Holocaust.
Ted Doron speaks to SFA students about the Holocaust.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA had a special guest speaker this evening.

Holocaust survivor Ted d]Doron spoke to students and faculty about his experiences being a survivor of one of the worst genocides in history.

Students Jade Gordon and Maya Morris shared the importance of learning history, from history in itself.

“He still could recall exactly how it felt, and exactly what he saw, personally, that was probably the most moving but definitely the most sad but most impactful things that he said,” said Gordon

That event was free to the public.

