Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott stops in Tyler ahead of the primary election

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Erin Wides
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Tyler Tuesday evening to address the Smith County Republican Party during a dinner.

It was a patriotic night at the Villa in Tyler, with song, fellowship, and a reminder to Smith County residents to vote. Governor Greg Abbott started with personal stories. One of his main points to share tonight was on the Texas power grid. Saying it has never been stronger than it is right now because he signed 14 laws that increased power generation capacity

“The natural gas components that are called critical infrastructure,” Abbott said. “Last year only about 60 to 70 facilities of those were protected from being shut down; that increased to more than 2,900 this year.”

Abbott spoke about jobs, the economy and critical race theory saying there are two evils to it.

“It tries to rewrite the history of the greatest county in the history of the world and redesign its future. But also, it divides people on the basis of race and then puts those people against each other on the basis of race,” Abbott said.

At the end he reminded the crowd of something.

“If you gather everybody in your community and turn out the vote you will have assured that we keep Texas the best state in the greatest nation in the history of the entire world,” he said. “Thank you for what you do. God bless you all and God bless the great state of Texas.”

Early voting for the primaries runs through Feb. 25 and Election Day is March 1. Information for Smith County can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Kenneth Scalerico (Source: Rains County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Arkansas man allegedly led law enforcement on high-speed chase through Rains County

Latest News

2-15-22 6PM News Part 2
2-15-22 6PM News Part 2
The admissions team hopped off the bus with balloons, a huge check, and the UT Tyler mascot to...
Select East Texas high school students awarded $10,000 scholarships
Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott stops in Tyler ahead of the primary election
High school student receives Scholarship
Select East Texas high school students awarded $10,000 scholarships