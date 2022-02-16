Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a man who had just been robbed at an ATM opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby.

The girl later died at a hospital. Her family says Arlene Alvarez was on life support when she died on Tuesday, hours after the shooting Monday evening. Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.

Earlier this month, Houston officials announced a $44 million plan to tackle rising violent crime. Arlene was the second 9-year-old shot and wounded in the nation’s fourth largest city within a week.

Ashanti Grant was shot in the head during a road rage attack Feb. 8.

