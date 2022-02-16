Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Flint property owner says trash burning started grass fire

(KLTV)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A grass fire in Flint Wednesday afternoon was started by someone attempting to burn trash, according to a property owner whose land was burned in the fire.

Approximately two to two and a half acres were burned in the 13000 block of County Road 185, according to Lt. Trevor Myrl of the Smith County Fire Station.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. Myrl said it is undetermined how the fire started.

