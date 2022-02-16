Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Isolated thunderstorms early Thursday Morning...ending by noon. Sunny and much cooler Fri.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A First Alert Weather Day is in effect from Midnight until Noon on Thursday as a strong cold front moves through East Texas late tomorrow morning. Out ahead of the cold front, a dry line will move through allowing for showers/thunderstorms to occur across our area. The greatest risk for strong/severe storms will remain along and north of Interstate 20 during the morning hours. Once the dry-line moves through, the rain chances will likely end. Much cooler air moves in tomorrow afternoon behind the front. With the morning storms, the greatest severe risk is expected to be strong/gusty winds of 60 mph or more. Some hail is possible along with a very slight chance for an isolated tornado and flash flooding. As was the case yesterday, the SLIGHT RISK (15% chance of significant severe weather) remains over the far NW sections of East Texas through 6 AM. The far NE sections of East Texas has the SLIGHT RISK until the noon hour, or until the storms move through. Southern areas of ETX may see a few isolated thunderstorms, but they are not likely to be severe in nature. Very windy conditions are expected to continue through tomorrow. Southerly winds of 15-25 gusts 35 mph are expected today and tonight, then shifting out of the NW behind the cold front by tomorrow afternoon...also at 15-25 mph, but gusts may reach 35 mph tomorrow afternoon. Sunny skies on Fri/Sat with cold mornings and cool afternoons. Saturday afternoon will be a bit warmer. P/Cloudy on Sunday with warmer temperatures is expected. Rain moves into East Texas for the first half of next week with an inch of rain or more possible. Another cold front early on Wednesday morning will allow winds to shift and temperatures to cool down. Stay Weather Alert Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found shot to death Tuesday night in the parking lot of a Tyler hotel
Tyler police investigating double homicide, suspect found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Our first spring time storm system looks to arrives midweek.
First Alert Weather Day: First springtime storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day from Midnight to Noon on Thursday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy today