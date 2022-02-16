Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about the death of a man on Feb. 10 that was thought to possibly be animal-related.

According to Lt. Josh Tubb, Jay Simms, 67, of Winona, died at a location on Hwy 135 near Liberty City. His death was at first suspected to have been caused by a dog. However, the preliminary autopsy report shows that the man died of some previous health condition, not an animal attack. Tubb said any marks or abrasions happened after his death.

Lt. Tubbs did not know whether the dog had been euthanized.

