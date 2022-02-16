Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Death of man thought to be caused by animal now said to be health-related

Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10
Gregg County Sheriff's Office at scene where man died near Liberty City on Feb. 10(KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about the death of a man on Feb. 10 that was thought to possibly be animal-related.

According to Lt. Josh Tubb, Jay Simms, 67, of Winona, died at a location on Hwy 135 near Liberty City. His death was at first suspected to have been caused by a dog. However, the preliminary autopsy report shows that the man died of some previous health condition, not an animal attack. Tubb said any marks or abrasions happened after his death.

Lt. Tubbs did not know whether the dog had been euthanized.

WebXtra: Dowtown Palestine 'RISE' mural serves as inspiration
NaTusha Howard and Jerry Gardner
Longview luncheon honors community leadership
Bob Hallmark spoke with some residents in Gregg County who say they’ve been with the company...
