Burning trash pile leads to garage fire in Smith County

Garage fire
Garage fire((Source: KLTV))
By Sariah Bonds and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A garage caught fire in Smith County after fire crews say trash that was burning blew into the building.

The fire happened in the 12800 block of Highway 64 East in the Chapel Hill area. Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth said that the property owner was trying to burn trash when the wind blew the pile over into the garage, which then caught fire.

Crews were seen hosing down hotspots. No other buildings were damaged in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

