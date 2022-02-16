Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Building consultant hired for Longview parking garage project

Longview parking garage rendering
Longview parking garage rendering((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said a project for a new parking garage in downtown Longview is moving forward.

Stoudt said a building consultant has been hired to oversee the project.

“We’ve been looking at this project for literally decades and I think the timing is right, the growth of downtown is blossoming much more,” he said.

Stoudt says he believes the county will be able to pay off much of the project with cash from reserves.

“The timing is right, we’ve built up sufficient reserves over the last few decades that we can allocate some of that to this project, depends on exactly what the cost estimates are going to come in at, we think they could come in somewhere between $10-12 million, we won’t know that until we actually go out for the quotes,” Stoudt said.

He also said he does not foresee the need for a bond election or any tax increases. The parking garage will add around 300 new parking spaces in addition to the parking around the courthouse.

“It’ll add a whole new dimension for downtown, its going to be free parking, we’re not charging, it’ll add a new dimension for activities downtown,” he said.

Stoudt said if everything goes as planned, they hope to break ground on the new parking garage around the beginning of next year.

