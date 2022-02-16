Brownsboro firefighter’s home damaged by fire; department seeking donations

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After responding to a page about a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, first responders with Brownsboro Fire Rescue learned it was the home of one of their own.

Around 3:00 p.m., crews were called to the home of firefighter Robert Mitchell, who had just been named the department’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ at an awards banquet on Saturday.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused extensive damage to the home’s interior.

According to the Brownsboro fire department, the utility company cannot restore power to the home until sufficient repairs are made. (Brownsboro Fire Rescue)

According to the department, the utility company cannot restore power to the home until repairs are made.

There have already been offers of donated sheet rock and lumber, as well as volunteers. The American Red Cross is also expected to provide financial assistance, a Facebook post stated.

In the meantime, the fire department is collecting donations of any kind to support the Mitchell family as they rebuild.

“One that selflessly gives to this area almost daily, responding to all different kinds of calls for service from this community. We are honored to have Robert Mitchell on our department and now that he has a need it is our turn to give back,” the department posted online.

Monetary donations are the most urgent need, so Mitchell can purchase supplies.

Furniture and clothes for Mitchell, his wife Wendy, and their four children are also requested.

Donations of any kind will be accepted at the Brownsboro Fire Station, located at 13851 State Highway 31, across from the high school.

HOUSEHOLD NEEDS:

Queen mattress in good, clean condition. No box spring or fame needed.

Household furniture

Gift cards, cash donations

4T and 5T pull-ups for the babies

CLOTHES FOR ROBERT:

3XL men’s shirts

44x30 men’s pants

Size 10.5 men’s shoes

CLOTHES FOR WENDY:

3XL women’s shirts

Women’s pants

Size 7.5 women’s shoes

CLOTHES FOR MARVIN (14 YEARS OLD):

Medium boy’s shirts

Size 16 boy’s pants

Size 11.5 boy’s shoes

CLOTHES FOR ABIGAIL (12 YEARS OLD):

Size 16 youth girl’s shirts/pants

Size 7 girl’s shoes

ITEMS FOR DANNY (4 YEARS OLD) AND KEVIN (3 YEARS OLD):

4T and 5T pull-ups

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.