Brownsboro firefighter’s home damaged by fire; department seeking donations

After responding to a page about a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, first responders with Brownsboro Fire Rescue learned it was the home of one of their own.(Brownsboro Fire Rescue)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After responding to a page about a structure fire Tuesday afternoon, first responders with Brownsboro Fire Rescue learned it was the home of one of their own.

Around 3:00 p.m., crews were called to the home of firefighter Robert Mitchell, who had just been named the department’s ‘Rookie of the Year’ at an awards banquet on Saturday.

No one was hurt, but the fire caused extensive damage to the home’s interior.

According to the Brownsboro fire department, the utility company cannot restore power to the home until sufficient repairs are made.(Brownsboro Fire Rescue)

According to the department, the utility company cannot restore power to the home until repairs are made.

There have already been offers of donated sheet rock and lumber, as well as volunteers. The American Red Cross is also expected to provide financial assistance, a Facebook post stated.

In the meantime, the fire department is collecting donations of any kind to support the Mitchell family as they rebuild.

“One that selflessly gives to this area almost daily, responding to all different kinds of calls for service from this community. We are honored to have Robert Mitchell on our department and now that he has a need it is our turn to give back,” the department posted online.

Monetary donations are the most urgent need, so Mitchell can purchase supplies.

Furniture and clothes for Mitchell, his wife Wendy, and their four children are also requested.

Donations of any kind will be accepted at the Brownsboro Fire Station, located at 13851 State Highway 31, across from the high school.

HOUSEHOLD NEEDS:
  • Queen mattress in good, clean condition. No box spring or fame needed.
  • Household furniture
  • Gift cards, cash donations
  • 4T and 5T pull-ups for the babies
CLOTHES FOR ROBERT:
  • 3XL men’s shirts
  • 44x30 men’s pants
  • Size 10.5 men’s shoes
CLOTHES FOR WENDY:
  • 3XL women’s shirts
  • Women’s pants
  • Size 7.5 women’s shoes
CLOTHES FOR MARVIN (14 YEARS OLD):
  • Medium boy’s shirts
  • Size 16 boy’s pants
  • Size 11.5 boy’s shoes
CLOTHES FOR ABIGAIL (12 YEARS OLD):
  • Size 16 youth girl’s shirts/pants
  • Size 7 girl’s shoes
ITEMS FOR DANNY (4 YEARS OLD) AND KEVIN (3 YEARS OLD):
  • 4T and 5T pull-ups

Longview City Council approves bond election for firefighter pensions
