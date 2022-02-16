Authorities capture City Park shooting suspect in Longview

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A juvenile believed to be responsible for a fatal shooting has been taken into custody.

A juvenile was shot and killed Saturday night at City Park around 11:34 p.m. The suspect now in custody is believed to be responsible for the homicide. Marshall police said the juvenile was taken into custody at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Longview with the help of the US Marshal Service, Longview Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous reporting:

Marshall police investigating fatal shooting at park

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.