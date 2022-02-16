Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
11 Texas universities earn prestigious national research rankings

((Source: KCBD))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and Baylor University on earning the prestigious national research ranking of Carnegie Tier One, joining nine other Texas universities that have again attained the coveted Tier One ranking for academic excellence at doctoral universities with “very high research activity.”

“Texas is the new frontier for innovation, research, and discovery,” said Governor Abbott. “My goal as Governor when I first took the oath of office in 2015 was to double the number of Texas universities ranked as Tier One. Four universities were recognized then. Today, I am proud that 11 Texas universities have earned the prestigious Carnegie Tier One research ranking as they continue to attract the best and brightest students, researchers, and faculty, as well as new research grants and continuing business investments. These research expenditures help sustain a highly educated workforce, spur job creation, and support regional economic expansion. I look forward to the life-changing discoveries to come.”

The Governor also congratulated Prairie View A&M University, Sam Houston State University, Tarleton State University, and The University of Texas at Tyler on earning Tier Two research rankings from Carnegie, joining seven other Texas universities that have again attained this national status for doctoral universities with “high research activity.” UTSA and Baylor were both previously ranked as Tier Two.

“The Lone Star State is truly brimming with promise,” added Governor Abbott. “The 22 Texas universities now ranked among the best in the nation as Carnegie Tier One and Tier Two research universities are a reflection of the breadth and depth of academic excellence at our institutions of higher education as they open the doors to opportunity for all Texas students.”

Developed in 1970, the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education is based on an institution’s annual research expenditures, the density of its research staff, the number of doctoral degrees it confers each year, and other measures.

Carnegie Tier One – Doctoral Universities: Very High Research Activity

Baylor University

Rice University

Texas A&M University–College Station

Texas Tech University

The University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Dallas

The University of Texas at El Paso

The University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Houston

University of North Texas

Carnegie Tier Two – Doctoral Universities: High Research Activity

Prairie View A&M University

Sam Houston State University

Southern Methodist University

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University–Kingsville

Texas Christian University

Texas Southern University

Texas State University

The University of Texas at Tyler

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

