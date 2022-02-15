WEBXTRA: Chapel Hill students donating shoes through Nike program

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) -Students at an East Texas high school say they have found a community service project that is outside the box, and they hope it will be very helpful to those in need.

The student senate of Chapel Hill High School in Smith County headed a shoe drive as a community service project, and with the help of all campuses in CHISD, they have collected many shoes to be recycled by Nike. The initiative through Nike is the “Reuse a Shoe” program.

The shoe drive started in mid-January, and on Tuesday senior Laci Hackett went out to gather all the shoes donated to pack up to send to Nike. This is the first year the student senate has participated in the program.

“We were looking for more community service projects we could do that was local, and that did not require having to do ... you know, everyone always doing something like Toys for Kids. But we found with Nike they did it after Christmas when we had some downtime, and we were trying to make sure it was a pretty good company to do it for and we are testing it out this year,” Hackett said.

If you happen to have a pair of shoes to donate, it’s not too late. CHISD is still collecting shoes at the high school, located at 13172 State Hwy 64.

