Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. This evening, clouds will continue to build to mostly cloudy conditions, and overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. A few showers cannot be ruled out for the overnight hours, as well as tomorrow morning. Our rain chances will increase through the day tomorrow as our next big storm system moves into East Texas. A dry line will form during the day tomorrow and as it pushes east, thunderstorms will begin to develop. Nearly all of East Texas is included in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook, although at very degrees of concern.

The bottom line: Severe storms will be possible across East Texas later Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Make sure to review your severe weather safety plan, clear out the shelter/safe spot, and make sure your alert systems (First Alert Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio, etc) are working properly. As this is an overnight event, you’ll want to ensure that your alerting devices will be able to wake you in the night if needed. By Thursday afternoon, some sunshine will return to East Texas and storms will have moved east. We’ll wake up to below and near freezing temps both Friday and Saturday mornings. We’ll see highs return to the 70s by next Monday, and there are already some indications we could see more rain early next week.

