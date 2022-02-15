Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas teen charged after pal killed as they played with gun

Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court...
Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun.

Police say the boy who has been charged said he and his friend were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend’s house when it went off accidentally. The boy who was shot was also 15. Garland police say he was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday.  

Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

The Texas A&M Forest Service says that trees were the vegetation most impacted by the winter...
East Texas trees hit hard by ‘hammer blow’ of 2021 winter storm
Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk gives day-by-day breakdown of 2021 winter storm
Law officers in west Alabama say they found more than 12 kilograms of heroin hidden inside...
Batteries packed with heroin found in Alabama traffic stop
Mineola ISD board approves $29 million bond election for new primary school