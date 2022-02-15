Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect arrested in connection with Jasper shooting

By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Jasper police report a suspect is in custody and the victim is recovering after a shooting on Feb. 5.

Jasper police say the suspect is a 31-year-old male, whose name will be released once arraignment has been completed.

The victim, Donald Lane, was released from the hospital after treatment for his injuries and is recovering well according to the Jasper Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Martin Luther King just before 6:30 p.m. Investigators were able to recover the weapon, a handgun. 

