Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Super Bowl bets set record this year

A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's...
A record-setting number of people placed bets on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Nevada's sports books.(CNN, KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday.

Nevada’s sports books also scored a touchdown – financially speaking.

The state’s gaming control board says close to $180 million was wagered on the big game, smashing a record for Super Bowl bets by about $21 million.

The previous record was in 2018 when nearly $159 million was wagered.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tina Loper and Eric Morris
Smith County dog rescue managers arrested for animal cruelty
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for late Wednesday into the early morning hours on...
First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday, into early Thursday
Brendan Austin
Longview murder suspect accused of violating bond 51 times
Devon Harris (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Cherokee County authorities release ID of double murder suspect
Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson warms up during an NFL football practice Friday,...
Palestine native Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with alleged domestic violence incident

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin: Some troops near Ukraine leaving; dialogue to go on
FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa,...
US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
New $1.7B USA BioEnergy advanced biorefinery to be constructed in Bon Wier
FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
FILE - Dr. Robert Califf gathers his documents as the Senate Committee on Health, Education,...
Senate confirms Biden’s FDA pick despite political divisions